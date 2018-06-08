CYPRESS, Texas - Three restaurants in the Cypress area competed in a small "challenge" by KHOU 11 where they prepared meals out of a list of ingredients we gave them.

It's all part of Houston Restaurant Weeks. The food fanatics' favorite event started August 1st and continues until September 3rd.

Hundreds of restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

The three restaurants in KHOU 11's challenge, Marvino’s, Dario’s Steakhouse and Seafood and Alicia’s Mexican Grille, are also participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Monday morning, we gave their chefs a challenge to prepare a gourmet meal out of surprise ingredients: branzino, a sea bass, rutabaga, kiwi, cashews, rice, banana peppers and heavy cream.

All three chefs knocked it out of the park with the meals they prepared. Our chosen winner of the challenge was Chef Cesar with Dario's in Cypress.

Restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks will donate a portion of the money they make off their special menus to the Houston Food Bank. For more info, click here.

