CYPRESS, Texas - Volunteer firefighters in Cypress made a special delivery recently by welcoming a newborn baby into the world.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook staff members helped delivery a baby girl after they were dispatched to an "Imminent Delivery." It's unclear when the delivery happened.

The department shared a photo on Facebook of a firefighter in the hospital with the little baby he apparently helped deliver.

The department said, "Congratulations to our Dispatch Center, Engine 9, and Medic 9! Engine 9 and Medic 9, along with #17, were dispatched to an imminent delivery. While waiting for units to arrive, our dispatch center provided instructions over the phone to reassure and prepare the family for delivery."

The department named the individuals involved in the successful delivery: Tina Crosby, Frank DePaul, Royce Lawrence, Justin McDonald, Matthew Tanis, Lt. Jeff Wallace, Joy Topel, and FTC Stephen Brooks.

The healthy baby girl weighed in at 6lbs 11oz.

The department said the baby, her mother and its staff are all doing well.

