Loved ones lost to COVID honored with digital memory wall

HOUSTON — A local couple is getting some recognition for the work they have done to honor those that have passed due to COVID.

They have created an online website to commemorate the thousands of people that have died. They’ve called this the COVID-19 Wall of Memories.

This online memorial is filled with thousands of pictures and names of those that have died from COVID-19.

But these are more than just names, numbers, or statistics.

"We wanted to create a virtual memorial to remember and honor memorialize these Covid-19 victims that have passed away in our country," said co-creator Mohammed Nasrullah.

Take for instance 45-year old Houston Firefighter Tommy Wayne Searcy. He died on Sept. 2020 after Houston Community for more than 25 years.

Editor's Note: The video above mentions that Searcy passed away on Sept 20. The correct date is Sept 8.

His memory, like thousands of others, lives on the COVID-19 Wall of Memories forever. And that is what creators wanted to do.

"Whoever these people were, they come from all walks of life, all places, all kinds of jobs. They all deserved to have a place on the wall," said co-creator Ruth Nasrullah.

So far, this virtual wall has over 10,000 people.

Sadly, that number grows every day.

To mark the memorial's one-year anniversary, Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Councilmember Letitia Plummer wanted to thank the couple for their work.

They proclaimed January 4 as COVID-19 Wall of Memories Day.

"When Mohamed reached out to me, I thought it was a good idea," said Commissioner Garcia. "I said, 'Oh my God, yes we do need to recognize the lives.'"

If you missed last night's first anniversary program, watch it here from start to finish. Thanks to all who attended, especially family members who shared the pain of losing a loved one to Covid. https://t.co/RSVb7SJjgA #covid19wallofmemories — Covid-19 Wall of Memories (@covid_wall) January 5, 2022

This website is not just a place for the people that have been affected. It’s also an important part of our history and a special place to make sure these lives lost to COVID are not forgotten.

"The Library of Congress chose our website to be its coronavirus web archive starting in May of next year because they embargo it for a year," said Ruth.

The COVID-19 Wall of memories is a non-profit organization. They have a lot of volunteers that help verify each person that is posted on the site before they are placed.

The site also offers up-to-date information about COVID.