CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi resident celebrated a special day yesterday, as family and friends gathered for her 100th birthday!

A group of mariachis performed at Garcia's birthday party where there was tons of food, drinks, and of course, cake.

Beatrice Garcia was born 100 years ago on February 9, in Lockhart, Texas.

Over the course of her life, Beatrice has had 13 children, four boys, and nine girls.

Beatrice has been a housewife her whole life, though sadly her husband Marcos Garcia, died at the age of 82 back in 1995.

Ms. Garcia says she's never driven in her life or smoked.

Everyone at 3News would like to wish Beatrice Garcia a very happy birthday.

