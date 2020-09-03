AURORA, Colo. — Campaigners for a new Colorado license plate option hope to honor victims of a theater shooting.

The Aurora Sentinel reports the campaign by nonprofit organization Aurora Rise needs 3,000 signatures to start the process of approving the license plate.

The organization was established following the July 2012 mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora. The shooter killed 12 people and wounded numerous others inside the theater.

> The video above aired in July 2018 and highlights a new memorial in Aurora dedicated to the victims.

The license plate would raise funds to benefit the state’s Victim Compensation Fund.

Money raised from sales of the proposed license plate would benefit crime victims in the state needing assistance.

