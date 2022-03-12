Classic cars pull up for KHOU 11 Secret Santa toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army

We're revving up Santa's sleigh for another year!

HOUSTON — We're in the home stretch of the KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive, so it's only natural that we called in some extra horsepower Saturday morning!

Dozens of classic cars lined up at the KHOU 11 studios to help those in need. It's the eighth year in a row we've partnered with Bobby Jenkins, the organizer of the Classic Car Toy Drive.

For more than two decades we’ve helped make Christmas brighter for tens of thousands of families through our Secret Santa Toy Drive. Last year alone we assisted 5,352 families, and the need for holiday assistance is even greater this year.

The Secret Santa Toy Drive benefits the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program which provides Christmas assistance to disadvantaged children. Due to the high costs of goods and services, many families are struggling to make ends meet. Therefore, making it difficult for them to provide gifts for their children this holiday season.

How You Can Donate

Now through December 3, you can be a Secret Santa to a child in need by donating new, unwrapped toys at participating sponsor locations found on the map below.