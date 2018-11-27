HOUSTON- From the Houston Zoo Lights to the Houston Ballet, to NASA's Space Center Houston and now The Children's Museum, so many things to do around town are becoming more inclusive of children with autism.

Kelly Wright's son Ethan recently experienced his first sensory-friendly day at the Children's Museum of Houston. Wright says it was tough to find places where she could take the entire family, activities that her 10-year-old son could enjoy without being over-stimulated by lights and loud noise.

"I love this! I think if this was a general day, open to the public it would be too overwhelming for Ethan and he wouldn’t be able to enjoy any of it," said Wright.

Museum staff has been trained to interact and respond to children on the spectrum.

On sensory-friendly days, the museum will turn off the music, keep lights from flashing and limit entrance to the museum so autistic children aren't overwhelmed by large crowds.

The museum also offers sunglasses and headphones in case a child needs a little more protection.

The Children's Museum of Houston has sensory days planned for December 2018 and February and April 2019.

