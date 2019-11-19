HOUSTON — Get in the holiday spirit with some caroling in the heart of Downtown Houston.

Discovery Green presents “Carols on the Green: Celebrating the Season in Song” on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Members of the Houston Grand Opera Chorus return to Discovery Green for the second annual holiday showcase, led by conductor Benjamin Manis and featuring HGO Studio artists Leia Lensing, mezzo-soprano, and Kyle Naig, piano.

The chorus will be joined by more than 70 voices from the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Chapel Choir and AFA Girls Chorus for a concert of holiday music and sing-alongs from various traditions.

Blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are welcome; food, beer and wine are available for purchase on site from The Lake House, which is offering seasonal beverage for the whole family, including rich hot chocolate with whipped cream ($3) and mulled wine, featuring a California red simmered with cloves, cinnamon and star anise ($5). No glass containers or outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.

“Carols on the Green: Celebrating the Season in Song” is free to attend. Please visit www.discoverygreen.com for additional information.

Carols on the Green: Celebrating the Season in Song Music event in Houston, TX by Discovery Green and 2 others on Saturday, December 14 2019 with 573 people interested and 57 people going.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter