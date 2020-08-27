Building Homes for Heroes breaks ground on new home for Army combat veteran

Perry Homes, Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities have teamed up to build a new home specially designed for Army veteran Sgt. Kristopher Biggs.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A purple heart recipient and combat veteran is looking forward to moving into his new home, thanks to a new partnership.

Perry Homes, Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities have teamed up to build a new home specially designed for Army veteran Sgt. Kristopher Biggs.

Crews broke ground on the new home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Wolf Ranch community in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department, Patriot Guard Riders and residents lined up their decorated car to lead Biggs to the new site of his home for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Perry Homes greatly values the sacrifice our servicemen and women make every day in this country, and around the world. They represent one of our core ‘Champion Charities.’ We are also excited to partner with Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities to give back to this dedicated veteran, and hope it allows this hero to have a more comfortable, personalized living experience in his new home,” said Chris Little, Perry Homes city president, Austin/San Antonio.

Sgt. Biggs served in the military for seven years, which included two deployments to Iraq. During his second tour, Sgt. Biggs was injured in an explosion that rendered him unconscious, leading to traumatic brain and leg damage. He spent many years working to salvage his leg before it was ultimately amputated.

“I’m beyond grateful for the generous efforts of Perry Homes, Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities in providing me with a specialized home in Wolf Ranch,” said Sgt. Biggs. “I can’t wait to sit outside on the outdoor patio and grill up some Texas barbecue with my neighbors. I know I’ll feel right at home here in Georgetown.”

Perry Homes is working closely with Building Homes for Heroes and Hillwood Communities to design a handicap-accessible 1,800 square foot home featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Some construction modifications will include an adapted primary bathroom shower, custom kitchen cabinetry and wider hallways. The home is expected to be completed by December.