SAN ANGELO, Texas — Marceala Gonzales of Rocksprings is the owner of Bucklehead BCB, the steer holds the Guinness World Record record for the longest rack (horns). The horns measure 133 13/16th inches from tip to tip, the longest for a living steer. The steer has won multiple competitions, however, the biggest win was in Oklahoma where he won for Composite Tip and Total Horn earning him the title.

Gonzales explains that she selected Bucklehead when she was nine years old and the steer was about 6 months old. He was one of four steers donated and later raffled off to showman participants in Brenham. Her name was selected first so she got to choose the steer she wanted not knowing it to get this big.

The San Angelo Stock Show is one of about 12 shows Gonzales and Bucklehead BCB participate in through out the year, with the next show being in March. She does not plan to sell him at this time and states that her favorite part of raising a steer is that he has a unique personality and that he is a great long horn.

Gonzales has this advice for anyone that has been considering entering a livestock competition," It is a great experience for everybody because they get to experience new things as youngsters and they get to grow up knowing that they have stories to tell."