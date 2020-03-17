BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health Department has confirmed there is a positive case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 in Brazos County.

The patient is a woman in her 20's who is not a student at Texas A&M or Blinn College. The release did not state if the patient had been in isolation or where they had been recovering and it did not state her condition.

The Brazos County Health District is working with the Texas Department of State Health Services At this time, Texas now has 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Brazos Valley Health Department said they are planning on doing a press conference Tuesday at 12 pm at the health district with Dr. Seth Sullivan. You can watch on our Facebook page and ask questions. We'll ask them for you!

Here's what you can do right now:

You are okay. The health district maintains the coronavirus threat to the public remains low at this time.

Continue to practice social distancing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you don't have soap and water at the ready, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands!

Clean and disinfect your areas or objects that are frequently touched like objects and surfaces.

DON'T DO THIS:

Wear a face mask if you are not sick. Face masks are only recommended if you are told to do it by a health care provider.

Buy "home" testing kits. These are people who are trying to take advantage of you and any anxiety you might have. Right now, testing can not be done in your home. There is no self-test for coronavirus.

Don't turn to random social media posts for information. The CDC or the Texas State Department of Health updates their guidelines and information. You can turn to KAGS for information. We have a special page set up for information.

What if you're in a risk group for coronavirus?

If you are 65 or older and/or have an underlying health issue like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer, you have a bigger chance of getting coronavirus than the general public. The Brazos County Health District recommends these people stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. Talk to your health care provider about getting additional prescription medication so you don't run out.

What do I do if I feel sick right now?

If you are in a high risk group like the one described above, and are experiencing cough, fever or shortness of breath, call your doctor. If you are not sick enough to be hospitalized, you can recover at home.

If you are generally in good health and have mild symptoms, again, practice social distancing and take care of yourself like you would if you had the flu.

Remember: Facts Not Fear. Click any of the stories below to get your information and facts.

