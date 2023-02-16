'The Final Four heard our prayers' | Legacy Project selection means more than a renovated basketball court at historic community center

The landmark's selection by the NCAA for this year’s Final Four host city “Legacy Project” will also mean a gymnasium makeover, including a new floor.

HOUSTON, Texas — Dozens of volunteers got dirty Thursday by shoveling, raking, re-sodding and planting in order to help the Blue Triangle Community Center's playground and garden blossom again.

“And I think the word center is very important because this can be the center of this community,” said legendary Houston Rockets player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich, better known as "Rudy T."

He led the Rockets to two back-to-back NBA championships and joined this team after a call from the basketball hall of fame.

"When I heard what was happening here at the historical Blue Triangle Community Center, people from the community volunteering to work and make this community center a better place and safer place, it touched my heart,” Rudy T said.

He told KHOU 11 that a community center helped keep him out of trouble as a child and also provided his first exposure to basketball, much like many youths around Blue Triangle.

The landmark's selection by the NCAA for this year’s Final Four host city “Legacy Project” will also mean a gymnasium makeover, including a new floor.

"The Final Four heard our prayers and our pleas,” said community center matriarch and president Charlotte Bryant.

The 92-year-old helped save the building when the YWCA moved out then worked to secure a post-Harvey renovation that did not include the gym.

"Not only does it keep kids off the streets and keep them out of trouble," said Bryant. "But it also gives them an opportunity to learn enough skills in basketball to go to college.”

The playground renovation was a bonus when the project sponsor, Unilever, asked about doing something extra.

It got a big assist from H-E-B employees and Rudy T.

"What would be the cherry on the top is if the Cougars were there in the Final Four, which I think can happen,” said Tomjanovich.

The gymnasium makeover reveal is planned for the last week of March when Final Four activities begin.