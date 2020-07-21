Light a virtual candle for the Big Love Birthday Bash to help support pediatric cancer patients

HOUSTON — All this week, it's the Big Love Birthday Bash in honor of the nonprofit's namesake Brooke Phillip's 19th birthday.
Her mom and founder of the organization that now serves pediatric cancer patients and their families across Texas says this would have been a big year for Brooke had she survived cancer. Brooke would have graduated and turned 19 years old.
Big Love is inviting people to light a virtual birthday candle in Brooke's memory and help them continue their mission to support families in six Texas hospitals, including Texas Children's Hospital.
Big Love helps with parking passes, gift bags and meals for cancer families.
