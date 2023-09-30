BarkerRipley ends annual Turkey Trot tradition

It said the decision was made after a "careful and comprehensive review" and that it is realigning its resources and initiatives with its mission and purpose.

“BakerRipley remains committed to fostering a community that is vibrant, resilient and united, the organization said in a statement. “As we navigate this transition, we look forward to introducing innovative initiatives that will continue to nurture the spirit of community and cooperation. Thank you for being a vital part of the Turkey Trot legacy. Your support and participation have been the cornerstone of its success, and we are eager to channel that spirit into exciting new avenues of community engagement.”