Houston — Houston Astros star Alex Bregman went to bat today for hundreds of families in need. He handed out 500 Thanksgiving turkeys with help from teammate Jim Stassi and Mattress Mack.

“After seeing what happened with Hurricane Harvey last year and seeing how this community was affected, I think a lot of guys in the clubhouse wanted to make an impact in the Houston community and help out any way we can,” said Bregman.

Bregman said he’s inspired by Mack to give back. And Mack wore his Astros jersey alongside the third baseman.

“I think it’s real important to give back and thank our community because without Houston and the great state of Texas, we would not be here,” said Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

Hundreds of families will have a more festive Thanksgiving thanks to Thursday’s giveaway.

“I can actually celebrate the holidays with my family since I’ve been out of work for a little bit, just have a better holiday,” said one recipient.

“There are still people out there that believe in Thanksgiving and blessing other folks and it’s a day to be thankful,” said another.

Mattress Mack still plans to hold his annual Thanksgiving dinner at the North Freeway Gallery Furniture.

And Bregman’s not the only Houston sports star giving back. Texans Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu is on the Houston Food Bank’s team again this year. He’s handing out turkeys and fixings to more than 300 families in Humble.

