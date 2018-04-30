HOUSTON -- Let's play ball!

Young players won't forget their time spent on the baseball diamond Monday after hitting a few balls with Houston Astros star George Springer.

Springer joined Astros Foundation Executive Director Twila Carter, Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan and representatives from The Scotts Company, The Home Depot, Major League Baseball and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly-refurbished field at SpringSpirit Baseball Complex.

SpringSpirit Baseball is a Houston non-profit that serves youth age 4-17 and their families in an under-served area of North Spring Branch.

This refurbished field is part of a sprawling seven-acre campus, thanks in part to The Home Depot and The Scotts Company, as part of its national field refurbishment program.

MLB and Scotts, a long-time league sponsor, began the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program prior to the 2016 championship season to provide kids with modern, playable ball fields in communities around the U.S.

