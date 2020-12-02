SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 1,000 elementary school students within the North East Independent School District had their lunchroom debt canceled thanks to an anonymous donation.

According to a post on the official NEISD Facebook page, the anonymous donor paid off the negative cafeteria accounts at elementary school district-wide.

In response to the act of generosity, NEISD Executive Director of School Nutrition, Sharon Glosson said, "The NEISD community amazes me with their consistent generosity to help our students have resources they need to focus on getting a great education."

Huebner Elementary School's Principal Carol Pierce said "Huebner Elementary’s motto for this year is, ‘In a world where you can be anything, BE KIND,’ and every day we talk to our students about sharing kindness with others. It is a beautiful thing to be the recipient of such a generous and kind donation for our students. We are grateful for the generosity and kindness of this amazing donor!”

Anyone interested in donating can contact Misty Gomez at 210-356-9116 or mgomez9@neisd.net.