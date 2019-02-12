SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio officials say all three people aboard a single-engine aircraft heading to Boerne died after an in-flight emergency Sunday evening. Spokesperson Rich Stinson called it "a general aviation incident."

Their identities haven't been revealed, and authorities have not yet determined exactly what happened.

Stinson added that the pilot declared an "alert 2 emergency" on approach, indicating that he had a mechanical or engine issue. The plane hit a warehouse in a "highly commercial area," but no injuries on the ground were reported.

Dozens of responders are at the scene on the 600 block of West Rhapsody Dr. in north San Antonio One witness KENS 5 talked to said the plane was "coming in for a landing and it dove to the ground in a second."

KENS

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.