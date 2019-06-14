HOUSTON — After more than 100 years, one of Houston’s oldest businesses is closing up shop.

Southern Importers has seen it all over the last 104 years, but the owner says the costume shop’s last day will be on June 29.

"I’ve had so many good years working with so many good people and wonderful customers," said Mickey Frost, owner of Southern Importers.

Frost has been walking the aisles of Southern Importers since taking over for his parents in 1976.

The costumes and supplies shop has been in the family since opening its doors in 1915.

Frost says he loves his job but it’s time to move on.

"I’m getting older and I need time to go visit my children and my grandchildren and I haven’t had much time to do any of that and I want to be able to do that." he said.

He says the business isn’t as profitable as it used to be.

"Of course I hate to see things slow down." said Frost.

Frost says the competition is fierce and online shopping had greatly affected their bottom line.

"So many of our customers will admit how much they love this place will still sit down and order what they want on the internet just like you or I would." he said.

Frost said the hardest part of the whole process wasn’t making the decision to close but telling his employees.

"Most of them have been with me over 40 years. We’re a real family here." he said.

A family that continues to welcome new faces until it’s time to say goodbye at the end of the month.

The Houston Business Journal reports the sale of the property is almost finalized.

Real estate developers plan to build a mixed-use office, retail and housing building.

