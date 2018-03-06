HOUSTON - Students, teachers, parents and activists all gathered Saturday for a "remembrance" at Finnigan Park in east Houston.

The gathering comes one day after National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Some of the survivors from the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting spoke to the crowd with messages of encouragement, including Bree Butler, who just graduated Friday.

She said this year has been devastating. But together, they pulled through.

"We made it through Harvey, a lockdown, snow days and a citywide water outage - there's so much that happened," she said. "Our senior year is crazy. We call ourselves the cursed class. And we did it."

Crime Stoppers and gun safety educators were also there offering free classes and advice to families.

