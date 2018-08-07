HOUSTON -- Students are leading a march at Houston City Hall Sunday evening to protest gun violence.

The protest is organized by "March For Our Lives," an advocacy group rallying students since the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this year.

Hundreds of people gathering outside city hall to protest gun violence. There are also second amendment supporters gathered across the street, yelling at speakers. #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/76aKFBvWEx — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) July 8, 2018

March For Our Lives and other activists have organized a handful of anti-gun violence marches and meetings in recent months in the Houston area.

Survivors of the Parkland school shooting have been a big part of the national movement.

The focus has been registering young voters and pushing others to vote for leaders who want to change gun laws.

March For Our Lives has certainly been the loudest student voice in the gun debate recently, but another student led group that is pro-gun rights organized rallies in 13 cities Saturday.

They call themselves March For Our Rights.

It's certainly a reflection of how divided even young people are on this issue.

A Santa Fe High School mother is describing the horror of learning her daughter was killed in art class in May. She is demanding change to gun laws #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/zSiKZLqMhC — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) July 8, 2018

