A small neighborhood church in SE Houston is feeding dozens of families each week

'If you can get here and I have food, I will give it to you,' said Wendy Quick with CQ Home Church. Members say hope, prayers provide enough food to feed families.

HOUSTON — Dozens of families in southeast Houston have food on the table because of a community service organized by a small neighborhood church.

The C-Q Home Church, located at 8343 Barkley, is teaming with Bread of Life Inc. to feed families.

In a city as big as Houston, someone’s bound to pray for help. And every Wednesday morning for the last two months, members of the church has answered those prayers.

“We thank you for the bounty and blessing that you’ve given us today Lord. We thank you for allowing us to be your tools, your hands, to give to the community,” church leader Wendy Quick prayed before food giveaway in August. “May all those that are in need today be fulfilled with that which you have sent.”

Quick, who also leads "The Movement against Domestic Violence of All Types," said “it just seems our neighborhood is coming together, a little bit.”

Members hand out the free food, which can include non-perishables, fresh produce and a gallon of milk per family, between 10:30 a.m and 11 a.m.

As the pandemic progresses, the line begins earlier and earlier, which some families lining up as early at 9 a.m.

“I’ve had someone come all the way from Katy, actually,” Quick said. “But we primarily serve the southeast area: Hobby, South Houston, Pasadena, as far out as Pearland.”

Bread of Life Inc. is a nonprofit that’s working to end homelessness while making sure communities of color have the food and resources they need to improve their quality of life. Beyonce’s BeyGood campaign is supporting Bread of Life’s COVID-19 relief campaign.

C-Q Home Church is using Nextdoor to spread the word of its free food distribution which started with less than a dozen cars driving up for help.

In a matter of weeks, the outreach has grown to help more than 200 families. The church prayed resources would keep coming.

“The neighborhood saw that we were doing it and God just abundantly provided it,” said Quick of the food the church receives each week.

A teeny church in SE Houston's is doing big things!



They're using @Nextdoor to invite families to their weekly food distribution.



Just when members think they won't have enough to help everyone, they do.



A little hope and a prayer❤️



CQ Home Church is a #khou11 #HeroNextdoor. pic.twitter.com/j8h4454LpM — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) August 12, 2020

A small neighborhood church in the city’s south side is doing really big things with a little hope and a prayer.

“If you can get here and I have food, I will give it to you,” Quick said.