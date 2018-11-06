HOUSTON – It's been nearly four weeks since 4-year-old Sir Romeo Milam was shot.

"Sir Romeo is fighting," said community activist Deric Muhammad.

Community leaders briefed the public near the very spot where the little boy's life changed in May. His grandmother Lori Ann Milam has been by his side at the hospital nearly 24 hours a day.

"It's very hard to look at him laying there," said Lori Ann. "Tubes running everywhere. He's split wide open. Nobody should have to see that. That's nothing a 4-year old-should have to go through."

Sir Romeo's already been through 10 surgeries. While he fights, so are his family and friends. They want to make sure this doesn't happen again to any other child. They want the violence to stop.

"Our children should bury us, not us bury them," said Lori Ann. "If we keep allowing the Armageddon warfare to go on that was going on out there, we have no future. They're killing our young children."

The shooting sparked outrage across Houston. Sir Romeo was just sitting in an upstairs apartment watching TV when a gunfight erupted outside the apartment and a stray bullet hit him in the abdomen.

"I know somebody's seen something, but nobody want to say anything," said Sir Romeo's uncle Rashad Milam.

So far HPD has made no arrests tied to the case. The family is pleading for information that will get Sir Romeo justice.

"If you keep allowing this to go one, one of your kids might be next."

The family says Sir Romeo will likely spend another 6 months to a year at Texas Children's Hospital. If you'd like to help the family with medical expenses, you can donate here.

