Here are the Houston-area communities celebrating National Night Out this year

HOUSTON — Tuesday is National Night Out for the state of Texas.

Several Houston-area neighborhoods will be participating in the annual event that allows neighbors to interact with each other for what could be the first time, and lets residents get to know the police in their community.

What is National Night Out?

According to the website, National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

The event is usually held worldwide on the first Tuesday in August, but Texas and other select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.

Neighborhoods typically host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events to help residents get to know the people in their community. Police and other first responders typically attend multiple events to increase community-police partnerships.

"National Night Out was introduced in August 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states," the website reads.

Houston-area communities hosting National Night Out events

North Houston District

This encompasses Aldine-Greenspoint-area homes, apartments, businesses and law enforcement entities.

LOCATION : Tom Wussow Park, 500 Greens Rd. (near I-45 North & North Sam Houston Parkway/Beltway)

: Tom Wussow Park, 500 Greens Rd. (near I-45 North & North Sam Houston Parkway/Beltway) TIME: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Galveston:

The Galveston area is having multiple National Night Out events. Click here for locations and times.

Midtown Super Neighborhood #62

LOCATION: Midtown Park: 2811 Travis Street

TIME: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harris County Precinct 2

Harris County Precinct 2 is having multiple National Night Out Events. Click here for locations and times.

Fifth Ward

LOCATION: Sawyer Yards Train Shed & Artist Alley, 1502 Sawyer St.

Sawyer Yards Train Shed & Artist Alley, 1502 Sawyer St. TIME: 6:30 p.m.

Woodland Heights

LOCATION: Norhill Esplanade, near Norhill Boulevard and Woodland Street

Norhill Esplanade, near Norhill Boulevard and Woodland Street TIME: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Odd Fellows Lodge #225

LOCATION: 115 E 14th St, Houston, TX 77008-4228, United States

115 E 14th St, Houston, TX 77008-4228, United States TIME: 5:30 p.m.

Gulfton

Brays Oaks Management District

LOCATION: Fiesta Mart, 11240 Fondren Road, Houston

Fiesta Mart, 11240 Fondren Road, Houston TIME: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Estates of Teal Run Neighbors

LOCATION: 1570 W Sycamore Rd, Fresno, TX 77545-7641, United States

1570 W Sycamore Rd, Fresno, TX 77545-7641, United States TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montie Beach Civic Club

LOCATION: 915 Northwood St, Houston, TX 77009

915 Northwood St, Houston, TX 77009 TIME: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To add your community's National Night Out event to this page, email web@khou.com



