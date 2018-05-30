The application process is now open for you to apply for the 2018 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded by KHOU 11!

In 2017, we awarded $125,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters here in Houston. In 2016, Girls Inc. of Great Houston and Dress for Success Houston were both recipients of the TEGNA Foundation Grant. For 2018, we are looking to award multiple grants to Houston based non-profits.

Grant proposals should be for projects that are transformative, impactful, and life changing! We are looking to award 11 grants in the amount of $11,000 at the end of this year over the course of 11 days.

In the application, please apply for a grant in the amount of $11,000. For more information, please contact Alexandria Williams at awilliams@khou.com.

We look forward to your application for the 2018 TEGNA Foundation Grant! All applications should be mailed into the address below. No email copies will be accepted.

Apply here: http://www.tegnafoundation.org/tfapplication.html

FAQ: http://www.tegnafoundation.org/tffaqs.html

Please mail applications to:

Alexandria Williams

KHOU 11

11750 Katy Fwy

Houston, TX 77079

