About 100 motorists were involved in a crash Friday morning at 6th Avenue at Kalamath Street.

DENVER — All lanes 6th Avenue at Kalamath Street have reopened after a 100-car crash Friday morning.

The Denver metro area saw several inches of snow accumulation by the time the system moved out around midnight.

Authorities warned drivers to watch out for patchy black ice in the Denver area early Friday morning and winter driving conditions in the mountains.

Numerous crashes Friday morning were reported across the Denver area leading to Denver Police Department (DPD) going on Crash Alert.

The largest crash reported closed eastbound and westbound West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street to North Federal Boulevard.

DPD said about 100 motorists were involved in this crash. Inoperable or vehicles where motorists were transported to the hospital are being towed to Lot C at Empower Field at Mile High.

6th Avenue was closed for several hours while crews cleared vehicles. All lanes of 6th Avenue reopened just after 11 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE: 6th Avenue is reopened both directions. Thank you for your patience, #Denver! — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 4, 2022

Weather advisories

A Winter Storm Warning in the southwest Colorado mountains was in effect until midnight Thursday for wind gusts and snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. This included the Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains at elevations above 11,000 feet.

The mountains got hit with some heavy snow, including the San Juans and Sangre de Cristos which received up to two feet.

Much of the western part of the state, including the foothills was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Friday.

Latest road condition updates

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

Live radar

