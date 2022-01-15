Police said they were "conducting SWAT operations" at Congregation Beth Israel on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, near Tinker Road and Highway 26.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Police on Saturday morning were evacuating residents of a Colleyville neighborhood while SWAT officers responded to a hostage situation.

The Colleyville Police Department first tweeted about the situation shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police were "conducting SWAT operations" at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville. An officer at the scene, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, confirmed that the situation was a hostage incident, but more information had not yet been confirmed by officials.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that state troopers are helping Colleyville police at the scene, but more information was not available. The FBI was also responding to the situation.

Footage from a witness showed several police vehicles and officers, including a SWAT truck, at the scene.

Police said all residents in the immediate area were being evacuated.

Watch raw footage from the scene:

The situation was still active at 2:15 p.m. and officers were still on scene.

More information was not yet available.

Some officers and police vehicles were staging at nearby Colleyville Middle School. The active incident was not happening there, but officers in tactical gear were gathering in the parking lot.