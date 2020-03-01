HOUSTON, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two mariners Thursday afternoon from their disabled sailing vessel approximately 288 miles east southeast of Corpus Christi.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District command center received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert at 2:13 a.m. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and diverted the LPG tanker Sahara Gas to investigate the location.

Once crews arrived on the scene, the LPG tanker Sahara Gas reported that two people aboard a 37-foot sailing vessel disabled after an engine room fire.

According to the Coast Guard, the LPG tanker Sahara Gas was unable to lower a lifeboat to assist the rescue due to 10-foot seas.

Aircrew with the HC-144 Ocean Sentry arrived on scene and established communication with the two mariners.

Due to weather, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to conduct a hoist, as well as an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to provide communications support.

At 12:42 p.m., the MH-65 helicopter crew hoisted the two mariners and transferred them to Air Station Houston.

The Coast Guard said that weather on scene was reported as 17-23 mph winds and 10-foot seas.

