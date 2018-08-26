After a 13-month-long battle with brain cancer, Cindy McCain said good bye to her husband, Sen. John McCain, on Saturday.
She tweeted after the announcement of his passing, writing in part, "My heart is broken."
The McCains had been married for more than 38 years and have four children together -- two girls and two boys.
His daughter Meghan McCain also tweeted following the announcement of his death.
"I love you forever," she wrote, also adding in a message attached to the tweet, "All that I am is thanks to him."
Earlier in the morning on Saturday, Cindy McCain said on Twitter that the "entire McCain family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world."
On Friday, she also thanked "everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."