It is not out of the question we will pick up a heavy downpour this afternoon through our early evening hours.

That means if you're taking in the game tonight you may run into a stray shower heading into the game but it should be dry when you leave.

However, you know it doesn't really matter when you get inside Minute Maid. That is the beauty of our local ballpark.

Don't you just love the retractable roof?! Doesn't matter what the forecast calls for.. right when you get inside all the worries are hit out of the park just like a Springer Dinger haha... or something like that.

The coverage isn't as widespread as the past several days but I still can't rule the possibility out of a downpour.

Most accumulations look less than a quarter of an inch but there could be isolated amounts upwards of an inch of rain.

Rain chances drop as we trend towards the weekend, but that also means a warm-up. Temperatures return to the mid-90's.

This is a typical pattern for this time of the year. Mid 90's with a slight rain chance.

