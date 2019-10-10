HOUSTON — Have you ever been so excited about something that you just can't stand it? Well, this isn't one of those times but it certainly brings a big ol' smile to my face.

Here's the cold hard truth: the chilliest temperatures of the season are on the way. It'll put a 'bitter' taste in the mouth of those who hate the chill but it'll certainly warm the hearts of those who love it.

Folks, prepare! This front is going to knock us on our keisters. If the dramatic drop in the mercury won't do it, the wind certainly might.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area for Friday as the cool winds from the north plow through our area between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. We definitely recommend high impact hair spray for that 'do' on Friday--and anchor those toupees or else that bad boy may be missing come the afternoon.

This is a biggie, y'all. I'm ecstatic and you should be, too! There will be no mistake when the front arrives.

Timing:

The front will roll through the area early in the morning well north and off the coast by 2 p.m.

College Station: 7:00 - 8:00 am

Conroe-Tomball-Katy: 9:00 -10:00 am

Downtown: 10:00 - 11:00 am

Galveston: 2:00-3:00 pm

Behind this front, expect an immediate temperature drop of about 10°F and temperatures will continue to slowly fall throughout the afternoon. Current models are showing temperatures in the low to mid 60s during the afternoon hours of Friday. It'll be a dramatic change.

All my thin blooded friends out there, and mom, this definitely includes you if you're reading this, BRING A SWEATER! The wind and dropping temperatures will certainly put a chill in the air during the day tomorrow.

How Cold?

Without a doubt, it'll be the coldest air of the season. We're talking full-blown cuddle alert for our northern counties where first 40s are likely. Here's a look at the projected forecast lows for Saturday morning north of I-10:

KHOU

And here are the Saturday morning lows for areas mainly along and south of I-10:

KHOU

Having grown up here, I learned that a quick and dirty way to figure out how cold it may get here is to watch the temperature in Dallas. Only when the skies are clear and the air is calm can you use this method. At 10 p.m. on Friday night, whatever the temperature is in Dallas will be within a degree or two of our overnight low in Houston. This method may not work well this time though because the winds will be howling -- making it feel all the colder.

According to the National Weather Service, we're actually late with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The average first time we see temperatures drop sub 60°F at Bush-Intercontinental Airport is September 23rd. The first time IAH sees sub 50°F weather is October 12th.

To quote an old country music song "Country Bumpkin" by Cal Smith, there will be no frost out on the pumpkin this go around but it'll be a clear and undeniable reminder that the winds of change are upon us. It's time to put summer to bed. As I have said before, "Summer, we don't care where you go, but you can't stay here."

Like my articles? Please give me a 'follow' on my twitter HERE