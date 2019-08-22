VIDOR, Texas — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured in an accident involving a lawnmower on Wednesday evening, officials told 12News.

He received serious injuries to his hand in the accident, which happened in the 3400 block of North Tram near Oak Acres Mobile Home Park.

It happened around 7 p.m.

The boy was flown by medical helicopter from Vidor to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

He was airlifted from Turning Point Church on North Main.

The boys family told 12News off camera that he lost an index finger, but the rest of his hand should be okay. They said he's doing well, and is even smiling. He'll have surgery Friday to reattach his tendons.

Robert McCurley with Orange County ESD 1 was on scene the night of the accident. He said the call came in as a traumatic injury. Dispatch learned it was a lawnmower incident involving a child. McCurley said any calls involving children are especially stressful.

McClurey said the mower ran over the boys right hand, causing severe injury. He said it was a total freak accident.

"The parents were distressed, upset, it's nothing that they done intentional," he said.

McClurey said they responded along with Acadian Ambulance. They took over care of the boy upon arrival. He said the child was in the early stages of shock, and only cried when they attempted to administer an IV for pain medication.

"He did not scream not one time, he's a tough little guy," he said.

They took the boy to Turning Point Church, where the helicopter landed and transported him to Texas Children's.

McClurey said they don't get many calls involving lawnmower accidents. According to healthychildren.org, 9,000 kids go to the emergency room over lawnmower related injuries every year. They recommend no children under the age of 16 operate a riding lawn mower, and no children under the age of 12 operate a push mower. This is the second lawnmower related accident 12News has reported this past year in Southeast Texas.

McClurey urges parents not to get complacent with kids in the yard. He said it's best to keep the kids away from a lawnmower to avoid anymore traumatic injuries.

"My kids have road with me on the mower and I'll tell you right now, that's made me to where I won't let my kids ride with me no more," he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.