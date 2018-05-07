Chance the Rapper can add an engagement to his list of "Blessings."

The musician, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, popped the question to his girlfriend Kirsten Corley on July 4.

The proposal should come of no surprise to Chance the Rapper's fans. He's mentioned Corley, who is a Houston native, in his music before.

In 2016’s Coloring Book project he rapped “Tryna turn my baby mama to my fiancée. She like music, she from Houston like Auntie Yoncé.”

The pair are parents to toddler Kensli Bennett, who was born in September 2015. They began dating in 2013, People magazine and Billboard report.

Chance's brother, hip hop artist Taylor Bennett, announced the engagement on Instagram. "Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One!" Taylor captioned a photo with the couple.

Chance offered fewer details in his tweet about his proposal, simply telling his Twitter followers: "She said yes."

Chance recently sang his girl's praises on Instagram for her birthday in May. “From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend," he captioned a series of photos which included pictures of the couple and their family. "You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God.

"Forever and ever babe," he added. "Happy Birthday.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Chance's rep for comment

