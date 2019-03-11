This is a developing story and will be updated as WFAA receives new information.

An 11-year-old was found dead in his parent's home on the 900 block of South Highland Drive on Saturday, Cedar Hill police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The boy had been shot, police said. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Daron Sneed, Jr.

Daron was at his parents' home with his grandfather and 8-year-old sibling at the time, according to police. The grandfather was watching the children while their parents were at an event.

Daron had been upstairs playing video games in his room while his grandfather and sibling were downstairs watching TV. When his grandfather heard a loud noise shortly before 7:45 p.m., he said he went upstairs and found Daron on the floor of his parents' bedroom with a handgun near him, according to police.

His grandfather called 911, but Daron died from his injuries.

Officials with the Cedar Hill Police Department said they are investigating Daron's death.

"This is a very difficult time for the family, friends and our community," the post said. "Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers."

Both Daron and his sibling attended Cedar Hill ISD schools, police said.

Counselors will be available Monday for students and staff, a Cedar Hill ISD spokesperson said.

