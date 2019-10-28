CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A gruesome discovery was made in an area known as the "Bowl" just south of Bob Hall Pier Sunday night, according to Kleberg County Chief Deputy Jaime Garza.

Garza told 3News that investigators found, what they presume to be, the body of a woman Sunday night.

At around 2 p.m. Monday, authorities confirmed that a second body, a male, had been found during their search of the area.

Details are limited at this time but 3News will keep you updated.

It was Sunday evening when investigators say they responded to the area between Mile Markers 263 and 264 after a cellphone believed to belong to a missing man and woman pinged in the area. According to a press release from the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler have not been heard from since Oct. 14.

Officials have not definitively identified the body as that of Michelle Butler.

The couple's last confirmed location was at the Padre Balli Park around noon. Family reported to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office that the Butlers were likely headed to a part-time job in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They were supposed to get there on Nov. 20, 2019.

The Butler's are believed to be in a 2018 Silver Chevrolet 2500 four-door pickup truck with a license plate number of 3738968. The Sheriff's Office reported the truck was towing a white Cedar Creek RV with New Hampshire license plate number T533534.

Anyone who has information regarding Mr. and Mrs. Butler's whereabouts are urged to call the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office at (361) 595-8500.

