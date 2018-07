AUSTIN — A Cavender's Boot City sign caught on fire on South Lamar Boulevard in Austin Monday afternoon.

According to our partners at Austin American-Statesman, the sign caught on fire as workers were trying to take it down.

The Statesman reported that Cavender's was replacing the sign with a new one that can be seen in the dark.

A witness captured the fire and shared it on Instagram.

