SACRAMENTO, California - Manny Cota said he was in the right place at the right time on Sunday afternoon when he helped stop a young girl from being kidnapped, and possibly sex trafficked.

It happened at the Rainbow Market on Marysville Boulevard, a place where Cota said he rarely visits. While talking to the clerk, Cota said a girl about 9 years old ran in.

"She was scared," Cota explained. "Just, like, panicking, right? Shaking, running, telling us, 'Some lady's trying to take me.'"

Cota added he and his wife later learned the girl had been approached by another man earlier, who asked if she was "working."

Cota went outside and confronted the woman, who we now know is 30-year-old Latorean Beaver. Cota said he saw Beaver try to get the girl into her car and started recording while confronting Beaver.

In Cota's cellphone video, you see him questioning why Beaver is trying to take the girl. Beaver appears to be startled and defensive. She closed her door and drove off, but not before Cota recorded her license plate number.

"If I'm here, it's not happening," said Cota. "If nobody's gonna speak up, I'm putting myself on the front line. That's not acceptable. I have children of my own."

While ABC10's Frances Wang was speaking with Cota about what happened, a woman claiming to be Beaver's mother showed up at the market. She said her daughter is innocent and was also trying to help the young girl, who was at the store on her own.

"She thought the little girl was in distress," said Beaver's mother, who didn't want to be identified. "She made a bad judgment call putting the little girl in the car. Other people outside got all in her face with a phone and she got scared."

Sacramento Police said the investigation is ongoing. Beaver is still in custody on charges of false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. She appeared in court on May 15.

