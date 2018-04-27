Sometimes man's best friend gets a little too excited about his owner's favorite sport.

The white Pomsky belonging to Houston Astros star Carlos Correa apparently got his paws on an official home run baseball and chewed it up.

Correa's Instagram account for the dog, named Groot, shows a photo of the chewed-up ball and the pup looking pretty smug.

The post reads, "Yea I chewed up daddy's certified home run ball... so what?😎 he didn't even get mad at me 😉 #KingOfTheHouse"

The pup's dad and mom, Carlos and Daniella Rodriguez, aren't the only ones with thousands of followers online.

Groot has more 14,000 Instagram followers. His posts include hanging out with his parents, posing with Santa, and chewing up at least two other balls.

We're thinking maybe Carlos should keep the precious home run baseballs out of the little guys reach.

