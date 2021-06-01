It's not known yet what led to the shooting. A photo shows law enforcement with guns drawn inside the locked down House Chamber.

WASHINGTON — A woman died from injuries after she was shot inside the US Capitol Building as pro-Trump supporters tried to break into the House Chamber, according to the Associated Press.

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Robert Contee III also confirmed that a person was shot inside the Capitol Building but did not release much more details about the shooting in their news conference around 5 p.m.

"The behavior we are witnessing is shameful unpatriotic and above all it is unlawful. Anyone who engages in these activities, continues to engage in these activities will be held accountable," said Bowser in her news conference later Wednesday afternoon.

A lockdown that was in place Wednesday afternoon for the US Capitol Building has been lifted, according to officials.

US Park Police, DC Police and National Gaurd troops have worked to move Trump supporters and rioters gathered at the steps of the US Capitol Building to create a safety perimeter.

Tear gas and percussion grenades have been deployed by police around the US Capitol to move back rioters, according to the Associated Press.

It is not known yet what exactly led to the woman being shot, but a photo from CBS News' Zak Hudak shows law enforcement with guns drawn inside the House Chamber around 2:46 p.m after rioters broke into the US Capitol Building.

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests raged at the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police. Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for people inside Washington's jurisdiction.

Virginia's Ralph Northam also announced a State of Emergency for the Commonwealth and put Arlington and Alexandria under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew because of the violence seen in DC.