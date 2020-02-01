CABOT, Ark — A Cabot woman's video of her son singing to his baby brother is gaining national attention after going viral on social media.

On December 30, Nicole Powell posted a video of her Rayce singing to her other son. Tripp, her youngest child who has Down Syndrome, is cradled in Rayce's arms as he sings "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber.

"This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp. He sings to him all the time. He swears this song is about him and his brother," Powell wrote.

In the video, Rayce sings the lyrics looking at his little brother as Tripp looks back up at him. It's easy to see why people connected with the video and start sharing it with their friends.

"Love doesn't count chromosomes," Powell said, "or as Rayce says, 'Aren't we all different?'"

The post has been shared over 20,000 times on Facebook and has been shared by CBS, The National Desk and other news stations.

If you want to have a happy cry to start your 2020, make sure to hit play on the video.

It's a beautiful look at how the love one sibling can have for the other no matter what.

