BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A home for "troubled boys" in Burnet County has been raided as part of an investigation into abuse and human trafficking, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office -- along with the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety -- is investigating Joshua Home, a Bertram facility associated with nonprofit group Joshua Home Ministries.

Officials said they have been investigating the home over the past several weeks. Officials said they have received allegations of abuse, neglect, labor violations, fraud, licensing violations, and human trafficking at Joshua Home. On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed on the facility located in the 2500 block of FM 243 West.

"Information and evidence" uncovered during that search warrant led to officials removing eight boys from the home. Ranging in age from 10 to 17, they are staying with Child Protective Services until they can be reunited with their families, all of whom live out of state, the sheriff's office said. None of the children who were removed are relatives of the directors or staff of the Joshua Home.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Joshua Home, Joshua Home Ministries, Joshua House Lawn Care, Joshua House Movers, or JJW House Services to call the investigations division of the at 512-756-8080 or email cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com.

