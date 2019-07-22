HOUSTON — Search online for articles about brisket prices rising and you'll find links dating back years.

David Anderson, an agricultural economics professor and AgriLife Extension economist at Texas A&M University, said he and others anticipate a record amount of total meat production in the U.S. in 2019.

He said briskets, bacon, chicken wings and hamburgers have shown particular strength in recent years, according to an article published by The Eagle, a newspaper in Bryan, Texas.

“For the particular cuts of briskets, demand is really skyrocketing because of, I think, the growth of barbecue restaurants,” Anderson told The Eagle. “What we are seeing is an increase in prices because of that demand, even though the supply is growing.”

Texas A&M University's Department of Animal Sciences anticipates beef consumption to continue to rise along with demand for Texas BBQ.

According to Anderson, the comprehensive cutout brisket value was $213.47 per hundredweight as of the end of May, which was up 19.4 percent from the same week in 2018. Anderson said the price per hundredweight at the beginning of the month was $194.39, and the monthly average price was up 12 percent compared to May 2018.

Davy Griffin, a professor and Texas A &M AgriLife Extension meat specialist, has reportedly said that consumption of brisket in Texas outpaces the amount produced in the state.

