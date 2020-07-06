HPD: Several rounds fired at SE Houston Police Station

Houston police are looking for whoever fired multiple rounds at their South-East subdivision overnight. No officers were injured.

At about 12:45 am Sunday, officers heard approximately 50 to 60 rounds of gunfire they believe were targeting the station located at 8300 Mykawa Road, according to Assistant Chief Darren Edwards. Officers believe the gunshots were came from multiple weapons.

A perimeter was set up around the area and air and K9 support were brought in to try to locate the gunmen however, no suspects were found.

No officers were injured and it’s unclear if the station received any damage.