HOUSTON - A group of criminals targeted and violently attacked a couple outside a business in northwest Houston Friday morning.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office say one of the suspects is in custody and the other three are on the run.

The four men reportedly followed a woman as she left a bank around 9:30 a.m. and one of them attacked her outside her business.

Surveillance footage shows the violent attack on the business owners Friday morning.

Constable Mark Herman's Office

As she struggled to hold onto her purse, her husband came out of the business and tried to fight off the suspect.

The three kept fighting over the purse for a few minutes before a second suspect got involved.

At one point the second suspect got back in his vehicle and ran over the woman twice before taking off.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage. Constable Mark Herman's Office shared the graphic video with the public during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers

Deputies are hoping by sharing the video, the public will help get the violent criminals off the streets.

Herman said the woman had just taken out $75,000 in cash from the bank for a legitimate business transaction.

The bank is located at 12907 Farm to Market 1960 Road W in northwest Houston.

Herman said a deputy was nearby and saw the first suspect fighting with the victims. The deputy chased down and arrested one of the suspects after the incident.

The suspect in custody has been identified as 31-year-old Davis Dowell Mitchell. Authorities are looking for the three other suspects right now.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and her husband was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Herman also mentioned the suspects did not get away with the purse or the money inside.

One of the three suspects who are on the run after attacking the couple Friday morning.

Constable Mark Herman's Office

© 2018 KHOU