News Brandi Smith story links Looking for more info about the stories I've shared on TikTok? Here you go! Credit: KHOU 11 There's a truck driver shortage, so one Texas company is offering experienced drivers $14K a week Tesla founder Elon Musk responds to report that no one was behind wheel in deadly Tesla crash Houston's Third Ward remembers 'gentle giant' George Floyd Man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks him and his wife in viral video TSA: Lump of crystal meth found in traveler's breakfast burrito at Houston's Hobby Airport Oregon man behind 'Greater Idaho' gets hearing in Idaho Statehouse Kim Kardashian West Is Officially A Billionaire Forbes’ real-time billionaires list Old Navy responds to first grader's letter asking for 'real pockets' in girl's jeans