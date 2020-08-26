Body found in Temple believed to be missing Fort Hood soldier

Identification found at the scene believe it may be Fort Hood Soldier Sgt. Elder Fernandes, but it's not confirmed through a forensics team.

TEMPLE, Texas — A body found in Temple is believed to be of a Fort Hood soldier, who's been missing for more than a week.

The Temple Police Department says they received a call after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a body seen near the railroad tracks near S. 49th St.

When officials arrived, they determined the body had been dead for some period of time, according to police.

Temple Police says the identity found at the scene may be 23-year-old Elder Fernandes, a Fort Hood soldier who has been missing since Aug. 17th., but it is not confirmed through a forensics team.

As of right now, police say there's no indication of foul play and the investigation is ongoing. Officials also say the next of kin has been notified, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Fort Hood's press release from August 21 states, "Fernandes, 23, was last seen by members of his unit on August 17, 2020, at a residence in Killeen, Texas."

