Miss South Africa rules all.

She was crowned Miss Universe Sunday night after nailing questions on social issues and climate change.

As Zozibini Tunzi begins her reign -- it has many talking about her mission opening doors and pushing women to embrace their true beauty.

With her win, Miss Universe, Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA are all black women.

"I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful." Tunz said. “I think it is time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."

Melissa Taylor, owner of The Beauty Lounge, said her win is “ another example of why representation” is so important.

“What she said was amazing. How she wants young girls to show up in the world was amazing. The representation she has. How she looks wearing her natural hair proud is great. Everything about it is amazing,” Taylor said. “Over the last few years we are seeing women embracing their natural hair. In the media and in the public, they are just wearing it confidently and unapologetically. We are shifting from having this one singular standard of beauty.”

Taylor, who has owned her salon for eight years, has watched women evolve. Before the start of the natural hair movement, Taylor was on a journey to help men and women accept their natural hair.

“The part that brings me joy is helping people find themselves,” she said.

In 2017's Ms. Jamaica -- Davina Bennett -- was praised and criticized for wearing her hair natural. But Sunday night’s win, Taylor says, shows of the importance of trail Bennett blazed.

‘When you re the first or the second or third you might not see the importance or value in your work at that time, but later down the line you see the other women who look like you celebrated,” she said. “Somebody did get it. They did see me. They can see her without questioning how beautiful she is.”

Beyond beauty, Miss Universe encouraged creating spaces for women.

“The most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership,” Tunzi said. “It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to but because of what society has labelled women to be.”