Beto O'Rourke makes stop in Webster; rallies against Abbott's response to gun safety

O'Rourke advocated for an increase in teacher pay and reforms to standardized testing.

WEBSTER, Texas — A day after Texas governor Greg Abbott rallied voters in Houston, Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Webster, hoping to grab momentum with just months left in the campaign.

He also railed against Abbott's response to gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, criticizing Abbott for saying the elementary school shooting could've been much worse, despite 19 children and two teachers being killed.

O'Rourke said there are common-sense measures the state can take when it comes to guns.

O'Rourke is also pushing for Medicaid expansion that he said would bring $10 billion to Texas.

The former congressman and presidential candidate said weatherizing and connecting the grid will also be among his priorities.