A Beaumont church was damaged on Thursday after a device detonated on the front steps of the building.

The Episcopal Diocese of Texas confirmed the front of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church was damaged by some sort of detonation.

Beaumont Police and the ATF cordoned off an area around the church in the 4000 block of Delaware Street as they investigated what they described as "suspicious damage" to the building.

In a Facebook post, Bishop C. Andrew Doyle of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas said a "package bomb" had gone off at the front steps of St Stephen's Episcopal Church sometime between the last church service on Wednesday and sometime Thursday morning.

In an updated post Doyle announced that both the church and All Saints Episcopal church will remain closed until further notice.

Beaumont PD wants to remind our community if you see something, say something. If you see anything that looks suspicious or out of place, please do not touch it. Keep a safe distance and call 911. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners at @FBIHouston and @ATFHou. — Beaumont Police Dept (@beaumont_police) May 10, 2018

The Beaumont Police Department held a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide updates.

Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary said the damage to the building was minor.

He said that the case is now a joint investigation also involving the ATF and the FBI.

"We are utilizing a large amount of resources to try to get on this as quickly as possible." said Singletary.

He said that at this time they can't release a lot of information about the crime or possible suspects but he did say authorities from the Houston area are providing extra help.

"We want the citizens to know that we are doing everything possible to make sure that this suspect or suspects are captured as soon as possible." he said.

Doyle said in the post that he had spoken with St Stephen's rector, Rev Steven Balke, who told him that he noticed the damage Thursday morning when he arrived at the church.

Balke found blown out windows, holes in the walls and traces of the "detonated package" according to Doyle's post.

Police initially said that they did "not have a suspicious package" and said they were investigating minor damage along with federal authorities.

Parents who's children are students at nearby All Saints Episcopal School said they had received texts that their children were safe.

The parents began arriving to pick up the students at the school, which is directly behind the church, shortly after the incident was reported.

A parent shared texts from the school that began notifying parents that the school was on lockdown at 10:38 a.m.

A second text said that an "explosive device was found at St Stephens before school hours."

Further texts instructed parents on when and how to pick up students early.

Police said the school was releasing students early as a precaution and that parents had received instructions via text message on how to pick up students on teh French Road side of the campus.

