BE AWARE: 'Blessing Loom' scam is resurfacing on social media

A scam that surfaced back in 2016 is making its way back to social media just as millions of Americans are getting stimulus checks from the federal government.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, the scam is known by many different names such as:

Blessing Loom

Blessing Bank

Infinity Loom

Snowflake Blessing

Giving Circle

The PCSO says the scam involves a promise of a prize for a donation to a “blessing app” to make the donor think they will help someone in need with a “blessing," and that the donor will also be able to collect money themselves.

"This latest one, also compared to a pyramid scheme is called the "blessing loom" or “blessing bank” and it is designed to play on the trusting nature of people to donate money and expect a greater return quickly," the PCSO said in a statement. "This is nothing new!"

Most commonly you can join a group, there you'll find information on how to pay and a chart is commonly used with names of people participating.

Once there's enough money, the first person to start the loom gets paid out and more people are invited in hopes of others getting paid out too.

When the scheme first surfaced in 2016, a financial advisor told our Midland station that not only is it very rare you'll see your money again but it's also illegal.

"The odds of actually getting the benefit of the $800 dollars are very low," said Mickey Cargile, President of Cargile Investment Management.

"It's a violation of the postal code, it's a violation of the United States code," said Cargile. "Also there are banking regulations and tax ramifications for not reporting any money that you're getting from this."

Texas law states those participating in pyramid schemes can face up to two years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

If that's not enough, promoting these scams is a violation of Facebook's terms and service.

What's a good rule of thumb in similar situations?